Edmonton Police are warning owners of a certain type of Honda SUV, after dozens of catalytic converter thefts were reported in recent months.

Police said so far this year, 83 thefts have been reported in the city, and police have noticed an increase in thefts from a certain type of vehicle. Since mid-April eight thefts from Honda CRVs have been reported.

EPS said it’s believed Honda CRVs between model years 2003 and 2009 are the primary targets.

Most of the thefts have taken place in commercial parking lots and residential areas, during daytime hours.

Sgt. Shelley Pinch said the suspects appear to be crawling under vehicles to cut the catalytic converters out.

“Police are asking anyone who notices suspicious activity in parking areas, including individuals carrying power tools or loud noises consistent with the use of such tools, to contact police,” Sgt. Pinch said in a statement.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 on a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).