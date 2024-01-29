RCAF celebrates centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton flew over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.

Six CH-146 Griffons were flown over downtown Edmonton near the Walterdale bridge between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will reach 100 years of service as a distinct military element on April 1.

To celebrate, the air force is putting on events throughout the year.

CH-147 Chinook helicopters were originally scheduled to participate in the flyover, but were delayed.