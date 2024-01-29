EDMONTON
    • RCAF celebrates centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton

    Six CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, seen in this photo behind Walterdale Bridge, flew over downtown Edmonton on Jan. 29, 2024, to celebrate 100 years of service as distinct military unit. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall) Six CH-146 Griffon helicopters from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, seen in this photo behind Walterdale Bridge, flew over downtown Edmonton on Jan. 29, 2024, to celebrate 100 years of service as distinct military unit. (CTV News Edmonton / Matt Marshall)
    In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton flew over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.

    Six CH-146 Griffons were flown over downtown Edmonton near the Walterdale bridge between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

    The Royal Canadian Air Force will reach 100 years of service as a distinct military element on April 1.

    To celebrate, the air force is putting on events throughout the year.

    CH-147 Chinook helicopters were originally scheduled to participate in the flyover, but were delayed. 

