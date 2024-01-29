RCAF to celebrate centennial with flyover above downtown Edmonton

In honour of the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, the 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Edmonton will fly over Alberta's capital city Monday morning.

Six CH-146 Griffon and three CH-147 Chinook helicopters will be in the formation.

They will be flown over downtown Edmonton near the Walterdale bridge between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The formation will also include members of the 450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron from CFB Petawawa, Ont., as the group is headed to Alaska for an exercise.

The Royal Canadian Air Force will reach 100 years of service as a distinct military element on April 1.

To celebrate, the air force is putting on events throughout the year.

Downtown Edmonton residents were told to expect an increase in noise on Monday from the flyover.