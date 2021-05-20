EDMONTON -- Three men are facing charges of mischief after RCMP found them looking into vehicles parked at the Quick Park lot at the Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

RCMP said they received calls of “suspicious” men looking into vehicles on Monday at approximately 9:05 p.m.

Officers located three men and arrested them.

RCMP warned Edmontonians leaving their cars at the EIA last week of a “rash of thefts” and that vehicles being broken into remains an “ongoing issue.”

EIA officials told CTV News Edmonton last week that officers and staff continue to conduct security patrols in car parks.

Geordie Wilson, 33, of Redwater was charged with mischief under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order condition.

Mounties also charged Gregory Prince, 27, of Calgary with mischief of $5,000.

Twenty-five-year-old Jonathan Brandingen from Edmonton was also charged with mischief under $5,000, six counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and two counts of failure to comply with release order conditions.

Following bail hearings, Wilson and Prince were released from custody. Brandingen remains in police custody.

All three men are scheduled to appear in Leduc provincial court on June 24.

The RCMP are asking the public to ensure they lock their cars, use an anti-theft device, have a working car alarm, and leave no valuables in their vehicles prior to boarding their flight.