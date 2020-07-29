EDMONTON -- RCMP are asking the public if anyone has video of the tour bus involved in a fatal rollover in Jasper, Alta., on July 18.

Mounties want video of the Ice Explorer's morning tour at approximately 11:45 a.m. before the crash that killed three people and sent several to hospital in Columbia Icefield.

Anyone who has video of the morning tour is asked to call Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421.

The rollover remains under investigation, RCMP said.

