EDMONTON
Edmonton

    RCMP closes highway northeast of Grande Prairie for fatal crash investigation

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
    Mounties in Grande Prairie responded to a fatal crash and closed a highway northeast of that city Thursday afternoon.

    In a press release, Mounties said Highway 676 east of Range Road 260 would be closed as they investigate.

    Police did not initially say how many people or how many vehicles were involved, but that more information would be released at a later time.

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

