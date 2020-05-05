EDMONTON -- Police have not been able to find a man who escaped the minimum-security Pê Sâkâstêw Centre in Maskwacis on Sunday.

Tyrone Emblau, 36, was serving a sentence at the Correction Services of Canada facility for assault with intent to resist arrest.

He now faces charges by RCMP for prison breach, escape from lawful custody and being unlawfully at large.

Police said Emblau is 6’2” tall, 260 pounds, and has a medium complexion, black hair, and green eyes.

Those with information about his location are asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.