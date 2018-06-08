Police in St. Albert are trying to identify a suspect who broke into a restaurant located on St. Albert Trail at the end of May.

RCMP said on May 31, 2018 just before 1 a.m., a suspect broke into an OPA restaurant by smashing through the glass door.

Inside, the suspect grabbed a cash register, with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was wearing a ski mask and goggles.

Anyone with information on this break and enter is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or call your local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).