RCMP investigating fatal collision near Fort McMurray
Published Saturday, December 16, 2017 4:11PM MST
Last Updated Saturday, December 16, 2017 6:13PM MST
At least one person is dead after a collision near Fort McMurray Saturday morning.
Mounties responded to a serious collision on Highway 63, approximately 95 kilometres south of Fort McMurray at around 10:30 a.m.
Police said there were other serious injuries, but exact details remain unknown.
The southbound lane of Highway 63 was closed for several hours, but was reopened at around 6 p.m.