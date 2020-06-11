EDMONTON -- Mounties are investigating a suspicious death near the northern Alberta town of Spirit River after a man's body was found on the side of a highway.

Spirit River RCMP were called to assist paramedics after the body was discovered beside Highway 677, west of Highway 2.

After investigators determined the circumstances of his death were suspicious, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes took over the case and are on their way to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Highway 677 west of Highway 2. The portion of Highway 677 is expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

In a news release, RCMP say it's too soon to tell what happened. They're asking the public for information or possible dashcam footage of the area taken in the early hours of Thursday.

Spirit River is approximately 65 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-864-3523, local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.