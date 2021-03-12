EDMONTON -- An RCMP major crimes unit is investigating a fatal shooting in Redwater, Alta. that left one man dead and another in hospital.

Redwater RCMP say officers responded at 11:45 p.m. Thursday night to the Redwater Health Centre for reports of two badly wounded men outside the facility.

One man later died, while the other remains hospitalized.

Police say access to the health centre was closed but had reopened by this morning. Investigators are working to determine where the shooting happened.

A major crimes unit from Edmonton has taken over the investigation.

Police say it was a targeted incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Redwater Health Centre is a 21-bed facility located in Redwater, about 65 kilometers northeast of Edmonton.