RCMP officer shoots person outside Ponoka courthouse

Police gunfire outside of a courthouse in Ponoka, Alta., resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital in Edmonton.

An RCMP member "discharged a firearm" and a citizen was injured, according to Cpl. Troy Savinkoff.

Savinkoff could not say what preceded the shooting and he didn't know the gender of the injured person.

He did say that no one else was injured in the incident, and the public was no longer in any danger Thursday afternoon.

STARS tweeted that an air ambulance was dispatched to Ponoka just after 10:30 a.m., and CTV News Edmonton captured images of it landing and transporting a patient at the University of Alberta Hospital just before noon.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was called in to investigate.

This is a breaking news story and information will be added as it becomes available.