Police are searching for four thieves in connection to an armed robbery at an electronics store in Leduc on Nov. 15.

Mounties responded to a robbery at The Source in Leduc Common at approximately 7 p.m. Four thieves went into the store and attempted to steal merchandise.

An employee and customer suffered minor injuries from bear spray, RCMP said.

The first suspect is described as an East Indian male in his late teens or early 20s, and he was wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and glasses. The second suspect is a black male, and he was wearing Canada Goose jacket, gray sweats and black sneakers. The third suspect is a black male, and he was wearing white sneakers with blue laces and a Canada Goose jacket. The fourth suspect is a dark-skinned male, and he was wearing a camo hoodie, Jordan toque, black vest and glasses.

Anyone with information about the thieves or this robbery is asked to call Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.