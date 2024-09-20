RCMP seek driver in Grande Prairie hit-and-run

Police in Grande Prairie are looking for the driver of a car that hit a teenaged pedestrian on Saturday.

RCMP in the city 390 kilometres northwest of Edmonton said in a media release Friday officers answered a report of a hit-and-run at 8 p.m. between a blue sedan and a 13-year-old on 108 Avenue between 103 and 104 streets.

Police said the pedestrian suffered minor injuries from the collision, and was treated and released at the scene by paramedics. RCMP could not confirm the gender of the pedestrian.

RCMP said the man driving the car stopped after the collision, apologized to the pedestrian then left the scene.

Police describe the driver as having a darker complexion, dark hair and a long beard. They said the car was possibly a Honda Civic.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).