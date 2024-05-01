RCMP seek man charged in Grande Prairie-area murder

A man charged with first-degree murder in a March homicide near Grande Prairie is at large.

RCMP in the northwestern Alberta city on Wednesday night said in a media release they're searching for David James Sietsma, 37, in the death of Echer Marcial, 34.

Marcial's remains were found on March 14 on Range Road 55 near Clairmont, a hamlet immediately north of Grande Prairie, 388 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Following an autopsy that determined the cause of Marcial's death as homicide, Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit took over the investigation and subsequently charged Sietsma, who is also known as Toothless, with first-degree murder.

RCMP are looking for Sietsma, who they believe is in the Grande Prairie area, they said Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Sietsma is asked to call Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).