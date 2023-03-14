'Really pisses me off': St. Albert mayor mad after bronze statue stolen

A bronze sculpture of St. Albert's namesake has disappeared from its place in that city's downtown.

Mayor Cathy Heron said she found out Tuesday afternoon that the bronze miniature of "St. Albert The Great" was stolen from its base on Perron Street.

She said it's not clear when the theft happened, but the news ruined her day because it's a meaningful piece of artwork in her city.

"It's really discouraging that somebody would steal something, not from the City of St. Albert, but from every resident of St. Albert. This belonged to everybody and now it's gone," Heron told CTV News Edmonton.

"It honestly really pisses me off. St. Albert really tries to brand itself as this beautiful, artistic community. It's in our brand. We're the botanical arts community and we invest a fair amount of dollars into public art."

Heron said it's not the first bronze statue stolen from the city. Thieves are attracted to them for the value of the bronze, she said.

She hopes police will be able to track down some surveillance video and arrest whoever took it.

Heron is asking anyone with information to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.

City officials are looking into the value of the statue and how long it had been there.