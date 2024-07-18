Record high temperatures set in Alberta on Wednesday

Edmonton was one of a half-dozen locations in central and northern Alberta that set a new daily record high on Wednesday, July 17.

The city hit 34 C, edging out the previous record of 33.9 degrees from 1920.

Fort McMurray at 34.3 C, Cold Lake at 33.8 C, Lac La Biche at 33.2 C and Grande Prairie at 33.2 C also set new record highs.

Not included in the graphic is Hendrickson Creek, just northwest of Hinton. That weather station hit 29.5, which broke the old record high of 26.5 C from 2002.