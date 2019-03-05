

CTV Edmonton





Red Deer College will soon be able to hand out degrees. The college announced in a big ceremony on Tuesday that they’re becoming Red Deer University.

The announcement comes after a year of work by the school. On March 1, 2018, the provincial government gave the go-ahead for the school to apply for university status.

The school says they will continue to offer the same programming they currently offer, including trades, certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates and applied degrees, in addition to the university degrees.

The transition is expected to take about three years.