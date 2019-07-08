Red Deer RCMP saw a busy first quarter for their downtown beat team.

“The beat team works very actively downtown in a proactive role, trying to get downtown, make residents feel safe, interact with businesses.” said Red Deer RCMP Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth. “We’re very active writing tickets, making arrests, executing arrest warrants on individuals who are wanted by us.”

From January until March of this year, the team responded to 159 calls for services, executed 70 warrants and laid 42 Criminal Code charges.

“That’s over and above the regular general duty members, so at any given time there is what we call a watch of members responding to calls in the downtown area. The beat team enhances and supports that role,” said McBeth.

The team is working to change the perception that downtown isn’t safe.

The beat team was started in early 2018, and became fully operational in September.