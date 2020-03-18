EDMONTON -- RCMP in Red Deer are increasing proactive patrols in industrial areas and business parks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those patrols are done in both marked, and unmarked cars, said RCMP.

Residents and business owners can protect themselves during self-isolation and social-distancing, with these tips from the RCMP:

Ensure alarm systems are on

Turn on some lights, inside and outside, so officers can see around the business

Make sure nothing is blocking the windows so vision isn't obstructed inside the business

Secure your garbage bin, or cancel collection

Check your property regularly

Check on your neighbour's business when you're checking your own

If you see anything suspicious, call Red Deer RCMP at 403-391-4034.