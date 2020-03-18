EDMONTON -- RCMP in Red Deer are increasing proactive patrols in industrial areas and business parks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those patrols are done in both marked, and unmarked cars, said RCMP.

Residents and business owners can protect themselves during self-isolation and social-distancing, with these tips from the RCMP:

  • Ensure alarm systems are on
  • Turn on some lights, inside and outside, so officers can see around the business
  • Make sure nothing is blocking the windows so vision isn't obstructed inside the business
  • Secure your garbage bin, or cancel collection
  • Check your property regularly
  • Check on your neighbour's business when you're checking your own

If you see anything suspicious, call Red Deer RCMP at 403-391-4034.