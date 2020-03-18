Red Deer RCMP increase patrols in industrial areas, business parks
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 8:47PM MDT
EDMONTON -- RCMP in Red Deer are increasing proactive patrols in industrial areas and business parks, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those patrols are done in both marked, and unmarked cars, said RCMP.
Residents and business owners can protect themselves during self-isolation and social-distancing, with these tips from the RCMP:
- Ensure alarm systems are on
- Turn on some lights, inside and outside, so officers can see around the business
- Make sure nothing is blocking the windows so vision isn't obstructed inside the business
- Secure your garbage bin, or cancel collection
- Check your property regularly
- Check on your neighbour's business when you're checking your own
If you see anything suspicious, call Red Deer RCMP at 403-391-4034.