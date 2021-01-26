RED DEER -- RCMP have charged two men after an attempted break-in at the post office in Bently in November.

Around $50,000 in damages were done to the post office on Nov. 24, 2020, according to RCMP. The samage was believed to have been caused by a semi truck being driven into the building.

Michael Wayne Lamontagne, 51, and Geoffrey John Smyth, 44, of Red Deer have both been charged with mischief. Lamontagne is also charged with four counts of failure to comply with a release condition.

Both men were originally arrested on the evening of Nov. 24.

Smyth is currently in custody and expected to appear in a Red Deer court on Jan. 27, according to RCMP.

RCMP do not know where Lamontagne is and there is currently a warrant out for his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sylvan Lake RCMP at 403-887-3333 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.