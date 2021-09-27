Central Alberta armed carjackings, police pursuit end in fiery crash

EDMONTON -

Two people are in hospital after a suspect vehicle police were pursuing crashed into a pick-up truck in downtown Red Deer.

RCMP say a male, armed with a firearm, performed two car-jackings, one in Lacombe, Alta., and the other in Red Deer, Monday evening.

At 4:35 p.m. RCMP received a “be on the lookout for” (BOLO) from the Lacombe Police Service reporting that an armed car-jacking occurred.

Mounties say the male ditched the stolen vehicle shortly before 5:24 p.m. when they stole a white Ford car in Red Deer and fled northbound on Gaetz Avenue.

“Red Deer RCMP located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle; however, it failed to stop,” Mounties said in a media release.

According to police, the vehicle proceeded through the intersection of 48 Street and 49 Avenue where it collided with a pick-up truck, igniting vehicle fires.

The lone occupant of the pick-up truck sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect received serious, but non-life threatening injuries and remains in hospital. No charges have been laid.

“This investigation is in its preliminary stages and limited information is available,” RCMP said. “Further updates will be provided when available.”