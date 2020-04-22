RED DEER -- Red Deer residents can now sign up for text and email updates about the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city will be using the Notify Red Deer system, a mass-notification system that sends messages to citizens during emergency and non-emergency situations.

“These text messages and emails will be another mechanism for us to reach out to citizens,” said public information officer Tara Shand.

Residents who sign up will be notified about changes to city services and programs, updates on facilities and amenities, news updates and other information that may affect residents.

“It could be everything from communicating information about states of local emergency to facility information,” Shand said.

Updates will not include Alberta Health information such as case numbers, as the province provides that information on the AHS website.

“We continue to rely on the province to provide health-related updates while we do everything we can, at a municipal level, to share information and help prevent spread in our community and central Alberta,” said Emergency Operations Centre Director Karen Mann.

The call centre and other existing methods of communication will remain open. People can sign up for Notify Red Deer online.