Company ordered to pay $360K in 2022 death of central Alberta worker

An oilfield equipment supply company has been ordered to pay $360,000 in connection with the death of a worker more than two years ago.

The worker was operating an overhead crane at a Red Deer construction site on Jan. 13, 2022, when the equipment the crane was lifting released from the rigging, hitting and pinning the worker, who suffered fatal injuries.

On Feb. 21, 2024, the company, Isolation Equipment Services Inc., pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Code for failing to take measures to eliminate the potential danger of equipment or material that was dislodged or moved.

The Crown withdrew 28 other charges under OHS legislation.

The company was sentenced on April 24.

As part of a creative sentence, the company will pay $359,000 to Energy Safety Canada to develop supervisor and competency programs targeting those who work with new, young and inexperienced workers.

The company will also pay a $1,000 fine.

The province says the OHS act provides the option for creative sentences where money that would otherwise be paid as a fine can be directed to an organization or project to improve or promote workplace health and safety.

The company and the Crown have 30 days to appeal the sentence.