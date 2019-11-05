RED DEER -- Icy conditions are hampering travel on the QEII highway between Red Deer and Ponoka, according to RCMP.

RCMP and Alberta Transportation warned against driving in the area on Tuesday afternoon.

A semi-tractor trailer jackknifed north of Highway 12, causing traffic to be detoured through Lacombe and onto Highway 2A, RCMP said.

At least 10 vehicles ended up in the ditch due to the icy road conditions, according to RCMP.

Alberta Transportation said sanding trucks are working in the area but can only work as quickly as road conditions allow.

One driver from Edmonton shared photos of the 12-kilometre stretch between Blackfalds and Lacombe that show several vehicles in the ditch.