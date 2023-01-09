Family hopes billboards provide answers in fatal hit-and-run

A billboard campaign in Red Deer has been launched by family members of a cyclist killed last year to help find the driver who hit her and then left her to die.

It's been more than six months since Heather Lawrence was killed in a hit-and-run.

"There's almost a strange monotony to it," said Shane Lawrence, her brother.

"You just keep hoping and waiting and it just keeps going on every day."

Heather Lawrence (Supplied).

In July, the 45-year-old was near Gasoline Alley when police say a car hit her and then fled.

"Not a single day has gone by where I haven't thought about her," Shane added.

The police's only lead to date is a few pictures of a late 1999 to 2003 Mazda Protege believed to be dark green, possibly a homemade paint job.

On Monday, the images began to be displayed on three billboards across the city as part of a campaign launched by Lawrence's family.

Police say this vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed Heather Lawrence near Red Deer on July 6., 2022. (Supplied: RCMP)

"The reason we chose to put up the billboards was just knowing that if we didn't take advantage of this tool that was available, we would [have] always wondered if it would have made a difference," Shane said.

The RCMP hope the billboard campaign will provide a breakthrough in the investigation.

"Either where this car is, who had this car, who was operating the vehicle, possibly even the person who was operating it, for them to come forward," said Sgt. Brandon Humbke, with the RCMP Central Alberta District general investigative section.

"Just give us that small bit of peace," Shane added. "Just to know someone is being held responsible for my sister's unneeded death."