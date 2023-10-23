RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Highway 2 near Blackfalds open again after fatal collision

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A fatal collision Monday night on Highway 2 closed the highway north of Blackfalds.

    Mounties have not confirmed how many people have died or how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which occurred in the northbound lanes of the major route between Edmonton and Calgary near Township Road 400, about two kilometres north of Blackfalds.

    Investigators were at the scene and northbound traffic was closed until about 7 a.m. Tuesday. 

    Blackfalds is 130 kilometres south of Edmonton and 15 kilometres north of Red Deer.

