The City of Red Deer will be taking steps to remove an invasive goldfish for the Anders stormwater pond.

“Removing invasive species will help to ensure that we maintain the aquatic health of our storm water system and local waterways,” said Tim Ainscough, Environmental Services manager. “The Anders pond connects directly to our storm water system and to the Red Deer River. Anything that is dumped in local storm ponds or storm drains will flow directly into our storm water system and into the Red Deer River.”

The fish need to be removed because they pose a couple of risks including competition with native species for habitat and resources, increased algae and plants, newly introduced diseases/parasites and it could lead to a reduction in biodiversity.

An organic compound known as Rotenone will be used to remove the goldfish and then staff will remove the carcasses.

The treatment is toxic to fish, but it will be used in such a low dose that it will not be a problem for land animals, according to the city.

However, the city will be taking precautions. There will be fencing around the pond for the duration of the treatment but the walking paths will remain open. The process is expected to start on Sept. 9 and last six weeks.

It is unclear how the fish ended up in the pond but the city suggests it may be due to residents placing unwanted goldfish or aquarium species in the pond or elsewhere in the stormwater system.