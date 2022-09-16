Lack of nurses keeps east-central Alberta hospital ER closed to October
After no longer accepting patients in August, the emergency department at the hospital in Consort, Alta., will remain closed until October due to "significant staffing shortages."
According to Alberta Health Services, the Consort Hospital and Care Centre's emergency was initially expected to close for one month, when staffing levels were "expected to stabilize."
In a statement earlier this week, AHS said the closure is anticipated to continue until Oct. 7, as there are not enough registered nurses to staff the facility.
"Extending this temporary closure is necessary to ensure long-term care (LTC) residents can remain at the site with appropriate staffing to meet their needs," AHS said.
"The temporary closure of the ED (emergency department) allows staffing resources to be dedicated to the LTC unit," the provincial health authority added.
"AHS will closely monitor the situation and assess the ability to resume services on a regular basis, with the intent to reopen sooner if staffing levels stabilize."
Last year, the facility had to reduce service levels for several months after also facing staff shortages.
Any patients needing emergency services during regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday will be redirected to hospitals in surrounding communities or a local medical clinic, AHS said, depending on their needs.
Paramedics will divert patients to health care facilities in the following nearby towns:
- Coronation (47 kilometres away);
- Provost (81 kilometres away); or
- Castor (85 kilometres away).
"AHS is grateful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff, and would like to thank the community for its patience and understanding during this time," the health provider added.
Consort is a village in east-central Alberta at the intersection of Highway 12 and Highway 41, around 220 kilometres east of Red Deer or 302 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian cities facing housing supply crisis, Re/Max report says
A new report from Re/Max says housing supply in Canadian cities have seen continuous declines in the last decade and could reach a 'crisis point' if policymakers don't take urgent action to increase inventory.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
'A little like Game of Thrones': How the Royal Family came to rule
King Charles III can trace his lineage back through centuries of bloody wars and brutal power struggle to 1066 when William the Conqueror took the throne. CTVNews.ca takes a deep dive into the House of Windsor and how the Royal Family came to rule.
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update packaging after Queen's death
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
Mother arraigned in Coney Island drowning deaths of 3 kids
A mother charged with drowning her three children at New York's Coney Island beach was arraigned on murder charges Friday, U.S. authorities said.
Court rules in favour of Texas censorship law targeting Twitter, Facebook and other social media
A U.S. appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg auction brings in nearly US$517K
A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has sold at auction for US$176,775.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Motorcyclist dead in northwest Calgary crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in northwest Calgary on Friday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Police arrest suspect, possibly ex-partner of 42-year-old woman found dead in Montreal North
Montreal police have arrested a suspect following the killing of a 42-year-old woman whose body was found inside a Montreal North apartment Friday morning. Police say they have “reason to believe” the suspect is the victim’s former partner.
-
Balarama Holness says secularism, language laws affect Montreal more than rest of province in CTV interview
Quebec’s Bill 21 and Bill 96 “disproportionately” impact Montrealers, and the city ought to have a party represent it in the provincial legislature. That’s according to Bloc Montreal leader Balarama Holness who, one year after his attempt to be Montreal’s mayor, has set his sights on Quebec City.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
What you need to know about the commemorative ceremony for Queen Elizabeth II in Ottawa on Monday
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what will be open and closed in Ottawa on Monday, the day of the Queen's funeral.
-
First responders recall the moments they found Elisabeth Salm badly beaten in 2018
Testimony continued Friday in the first-degree murder trial of Elisabeth Salm, the 59-year-old Ottawa librarian who was found badly beaten in 2018. Salm later died in hospital.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
-
Sault residents upset shelter opened on their street without consultation
Frustration is growing in a Sault neighbourhood that's the location of the city's newest homeless shelter, one that opened without any consultation with residents.
-
Purebred dog show set for Sudbury this weekend
The Sudbury Kennel Club's annual dog show is set for this weekend at the Coniston Arena. There are 175 purebred dogs from across Ontario competing in several different classes.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Demand for service outstripping resources': Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) says officers are struggling to keep up as call volumes rise, and a public survey presented to the police board is showing the impact on citizens.
-
Winnipeg looks to add 16 new zero-emission transit buses to fleet
Winnipeg transit is about to become more environmentally friendly.
Vancouver
-
'I'm scrambling every second': Parents still trying to find daycare ahead of school closures Monday
At Curious Kids Children's Centre in Aldergrove, they will honor the life of the Queen in their own way Monday. The daycare is choosing to stay open even as many daycares shut down Monday to mark a national day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II.
-
Candidates to use non-English names on Vancouver ballots after judge punts challenge
Vancouver civic election candidates who submitted nomination papers with names written in non-Latin script such as Chinese and Farsi will have those names included on the ballot.
-
Canadian homebuyers still happy with pandemic home purchases, survey reveals
With the real estate market slowing down, Andrea Rozenberg, who bought her False Creek condo during the pandemic, says she has no regrets.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria to consider returning Sir John A Macdonald statue to historical society
Four years after the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall, councillors will vote on whether it should return the statue to the historical society that originally donated it, at the society's request. The statue was first erected in the early 1980s and was taken down in 2018 by the city as an intended step towards reconciliation.
-
Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility
Major crime investigators in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a man was shot on Friday morning. Police say two suspects were taken into custody after patrol officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 5:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.
-
Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago
Day parole has been extended for a woman convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago. A Parole Board of Canada decision says 40-year-old Kerry Sim, who was formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has been authorized to remain on day parole but with numerous conditions.