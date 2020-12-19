EDMONTON -- An Ontario man is dead after a crash north of Red Deer on Friday night.

It happened shortly before 8:50 p.m. on Highway 20 just south of Township Road 432 north of Rimbey.

Police say a Ford pick-up travelling southbound on Highway 20 crossed into the northbound lane and hit a northbound semi truck head-on.

Other drivers that came across the scene stopped to offer first aid until first responders arrived.

A 26-year-old man in the Ford from Ottawa, Ont. was pronounced dead at the scene. A 25-year-old Whitecourt man who was also in the Ford was taken to hospital in Rimbey by ground ambulance and later flown by STARS Air Ambulance to hospital in Edmonton where he remains in serious condition.

The 57-year-old man driving the semi was not injured.

Traffic in the area was re-routed for several hours, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Rimbey is about 63 kilometres northwest of Red Deer.