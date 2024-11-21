RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Person killed in stabbing attack in Red Deer

    Charges are pending against someone after a fatal stabbing in Red Deer.

    RCMP found the dead victim in an industrial area on 79 Street on Wednesday around 5:45 p.m.

    A person found nearby was arrested and taken into custody.

    Investigators believe the victim knew their attacker and that there is no risk to the community.

    They said they would release more details once charges are laid. 

