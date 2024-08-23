Police release sketch of man who they say sexually assaulted girl at knifepoint in 2022

Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a girl at knifepoint in Red Deer almost two years ago.

Red Deer RCMP says the girl was waiting for a bus downtown in November 2022 when she was approached by a man with a knife who forced her into his truck and assaulted her.

The man is described as:

approximately 20-30 years old;

light complexion;

blue eyes, brown "scruffy" hair with a moustache;

flower tattoo on his forearm; and

driving a black four-door Ford truck with grey seats and wood trim inside.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.