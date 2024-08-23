RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Police release sketch of man who they say sexually assaulted girl at knifepoint in 2022

    Police say this man sexually assaulted a girl in Red Deer in 2022. (Credit: RCMP) Police say this man sexually assaulted a girl in Red Deer in 2022. (Credit: RCMP)
    Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a girl at knifepoint in Red Deer almost two years ago.

    Red Deer RCMP says the girl was waiting for a bus downtown in November 2022 when she was approached by a man with a knife who forced her into his truck and assaulted her.

    The man is described as:

    • approximately 20-30 years old;
    • light complexion;
    • blue eyes, brown "scruffy" hair with a moustache;
    • flower tattoo on his forearm; and
    • driving a black four-door Ford truck with grey seats and wood trim inside.

    Anyone with information about the man is asked to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

