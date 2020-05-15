EDMONTON -- A Red Deer brewery turned hand sanitizer producer is back to serving beer. The Troubled Monk opened its dine-in service, on Thursday, for the first time since it was shut down in late March as a result of COVID-19 restrictions.

“There’s a lot of mixed emotions,” said owner Charlie Bredo.

“I mean everyone is pretty excited that we can get back to doing what we like to do, but there’s also some nerves.”

Stage one of Alberta’s relaunch strategy began on Thursday in all municipalities except for Calgary and Brooks. Stage one lifts some restrictions on multiple businesses such as barber shops, restaurants, and retail stores. However, they must follow special guidelines unique to each type of business.

In the case of restaurants and pubs some of those guidelines are they must not operate at more than 50 per cent seating capacity, tables must remain at least two metres apart, and staff who cannot be protected by two metres of distance must wear masks.

“A lot of the guidelines have come in the last few days, so we’ve had to react pretty quickly,” said Bredo.

The Troubled Monk has fulfilled those guidelines with Bredo’s main goal being keeping his staff safe.

“The number one priority I have is keeping my staff safe and keeping them in an environment that they’re comfortable working in.”

Bredo hopes his customers will respect the guidelines set out by the province.

“It’s one of our major concerns is just making sure that people are acting appropriately.”

Bredo said the reopening hasn’t come without anxiety as there is a lot of fear surrounding an economic relaunch during a pandemic and what kind of effect it will have.

“There’s just a lot of uncertainty right now and people are just not sure right so I’m nervous,” said Bredo.

“We will continue to adapt and make changes to make sure our customers and staff stay safe.”

The Troubled Monk has been making hand sanitizer during the pandemic as a way to keep the business afloat and to provide a service to the community. Bredo said he will continue to produce hand sanitizer as long as there is a demand.

“There’s still a need, so we’ll continue to sell it.”

Phase two of Alberta’s relaunch strategy will occur no earlier than June 19.