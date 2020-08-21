EDMONTON -- The Red Deer walk-in clinic where a doctor was killed is preparing to reopen Saturday.

On Aug. 10, Dr. Walter Reynolds was attacked inside the Village Mall Medical Clinic, he died of his injuries.

Deng Mabiour, 54, was arrested at the scene and was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a weapon, and assault of a police officer.

After remaining closed for almost two weeks, the clinic where the attack happened is reopening Saturday at 10 a.m., and on Monday will resume regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In a statement on the Primary Care Red Deer website it says, "On behalf of the staff of Village Mall Medical Clinic, we would like to thank the community for their support during this difficult time."

Mabiour is scheduled to reappear in court on Sept. 9, after failing to answer whether he understood the charges against him at his first court appearance.