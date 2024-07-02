Red Deer father charged with aggravated assault of child

Police in Red Deer have charged a father with aggravated assault after a young boy was hospitalized last month with serious injuries.

RCMP in the central Alberta city arrested the 27-year-old man on Thursday, a week after child and family services told police of the boy's hospitalization.

Mounties said after an investigation, they determined the injuries to the boy, whose age was not disclosed as they said revealing it could identify him, were "consistent with an assault."

The man has been charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal Negligence causing bodily harm. He has since been released from custody on several conditions, RCMP said.