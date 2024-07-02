RED DEER
Red Deer

    • Red Deer father charged with aggravated assault of child

    Alberta RCMP
    Share

    Police in Red Deer have charged a father with aggravated assault after a young boy was hospitalized last month with serious injuries.

    RCMP in the central Alberta city arrested the 27-year-old man on Thursday, a week after child and family services told police of the boy's hospitalization.

    Mounties said after an investigation, they determined the injuries to the boy, whose age was not disclosed as they said revealing it could identify him, were "consistent with an assault."

    The man has been charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal Negligence causing bodily harm. He has since been released from custody on several conditions, RCMP said.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Judge delays Trump's hush money sentencing to Sept. 18

    A New York judge on Tuesday delayed Donald Trump's sentencing for his conviction on criminal charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star until Sept. 18, after the former U.S. president asked for a chance to argue he should have been immune from prosecution.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News