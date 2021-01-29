RED DEER -- City of Red Deer recreation and culture facilities will remain closed until an update is provided by the provincial government.

Due to the uncertainty surrounding public health measures, winter programming and registration will be delayed again. City officials cannot confirm a definitive date for reopening.

Facility rentals and group bookings for the upcoming week have also been cancelled. The cancellations will be made for bookings up to and including Feb. 7. If the province extends its public health measures, city officials will look at further cancellations.

Residents can still access activity reservations at the Ice Oval at Setters place at Great Chief Park, outdoor skating, and virtual fitness classes.

More information is available on the city's website.