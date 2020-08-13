RED DEER -- A Red Deer group is making hundreds of ribbons in memory of Dr. Walter Reynolds, who was killed in his office on Monday.

The ribbons are blue and green, the colours of the Red Deer Primary Care Network. That’s also the location where the ribbons are being made.

“I think it represents family physicians in Red Deer that are all part of one body, that we stand together through thick and thin, that we all support each other in our daily work, and also in times of crisis,” said Dr. Peter Bouch.

“He was a great family man and a great physician and we are a group of family physicians, so both of those parts meant a lot to him, he was great at both of them, and I think this represents him individually as well as the group of physicians.”

The group plans to wear their ribbons at a candlelight vigil for Reynolds that’s happening at Red Deer City Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone who wants a ribbon can pick one up at the vigil.