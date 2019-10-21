Security measures enacted at several Red Deer schools after weapons complaint
CTV News Edmonton
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 12:49PM MDT
EDMONTON - A man is in custody after an incident at the Collicutt Centre in Red Deer on Monday.
Police were called to the rec centre around 11:45 a.m. after a call about a person with a weapon outside the centre.
The Cullicutt Centre, Hunting Hills High School, and Notre Dame High School were placed in hold and secure mode as a result.
Police say they are not searching for any additional suspects.