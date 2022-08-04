Shots fired at Ponoka event centre; charges laid

A 12-gauge shotgun was found in the vehicle of a male who assaulted a person and reportedly shot into the open air at an event centre in Ponoka on Friday.

He was charged with two firearms-related offences, as well as roadside sanctions.

The assault at the Calnash Ag Event Centre was reported to Ponoka RCMP around 9 p.m.

Police were told the same man was driving "erratically" in the Calnash parking lot, left for about 10 minutes, then returned to shoot two rounds into the air from inside his vehicle.

While driving on Highway 2A, the man reportedly shot three more rounds into the air.

He was arrested in Ponoka near the Aquaplex.

His name was not released by police.

He is due in Ponoka provincial court on Sept. 9.