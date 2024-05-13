Social media sensation Crumbl Cookies opens Red Deer location

A cookie company that opened its first Canadian location in Edmonton a year ago has rapidly expanded across Canada.

People lined up outside its newest location in Red Deer on Friday to get their hands on something sweet.

"Everyone needs some indulgence in their life every once in a while," Megan Moore, co-owner of the business said.

When the first store opened in Edmonton, lines stretched around the store for days.

"We've heard it loud and clear on social channels that Red Deer wants us to be here, and like I said, they've shown up, they're here to support, and we're glad that we can be here," Moore said.

The cookies are made fresh in-house every day.

"We're definitely not a scoop, roll and put it in the oven. This is fresh ingredients indulgence."

While each cookie costs almost $6, one is big enough to share with four people.

Crumbl also leaves customers wanting more, switching its selection up every week with roughly 350 cookie recipes to choose from.

"If you fall in love with a cookie this week it's not necessarily going to be there on Monday.

With several stores now open in Canada, there's also a possibility of more locations in the future.

"This is something that was near and dear to our heart, so if there's the right opportunity to get into the right market to support Crumbl, we'll absolutely explore those options."