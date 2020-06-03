EDMONTON -- It's a small town, but Lacombe, Alta., is now home to something unusually large.

At more than 40 feet long, Guinness World Records says the fishing lure located at the Len Thompson Pond, named after the man who started Len Thompson Fishing Lures, is the biggest in the world.

"We're fourth generation owners, and for us to be able to celebrate in such a monumental and legacy kind of way, that's kind of the special part," said the president of the company, Brad Pallister.

The former world record holder was in Texas.

Lacombe is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.