'Reduce community transmission': Alberta's former top doctor calls for more action on COVID-19
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health and a critical care physician penned a letter Sunday urging action from the province to slow community spread of COVID-19.
As hospitalizations continue to climb and the Canadian Armed Forces prepares to assist with patient transfers out of the province, Dr. James Talbot and Dr. Noel Gibney say the province needs to take action this week “to prevent more disease, deaths, and suffering.”
“Albertan’s hospital system, especially ICUs, are under more killing stress than at any time in the province’s history,” the pair of doctors said in a letter to the province’s new health minister.
“We are within days of being forced to implement a triage protocol which will force health care workers to make life and death decision on who will get scarce resources, like ventilators,” they wrote.
The doctors recommend mandating vaccine passports for entry into non-essential businesses and making vaccines mandatory for all provincial employees and agencies, like Alberta Blue Cross and the Workers Compensation Board.
- 'People will suffer and will die': Emergency doctor says some health triage has begun in Alberta
- COVID-19 in Alberta: 11 deaths, as ICU patient count hits record high on Friday
In their letter, the doctors also said that while those measures increase vaccine uptake, “urgent actions” are necessary to “rapidly deal with the urgent crisis in Alberta” of rampant community spread of COVID-19.
To slow case growth, the doctors recommended the provincial government:
- transfer ICU patients to ICUs in other provinces immediately;
- restore contact tracing of patients who test positive for COVID-19;
- mandate masking inside schools, including when students are seated at their desks
- implement a series of “fire break” closures and restrictions for a minimum four weeks that shutter all night clubs, casinos, bars, indoor dining, and indoor exercise facilities; and
- create capacity limits for places or worship, stores, and malls.
The letter was addressed to Health Minister Jason Copping who took over the portfolio this week from Tyler Shandro.
“Even if you were to implement the measures that we recommend today, it will take at least four weeks for them to have an effect on ICU beds,” the letter said. “Time is of the essence. Albertans deserve better.”
CTV News Edmonton reached out to Copping for comment.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Chinese government initiated dialogue to release two Michaels: Canada's ambassador to the U.S.
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. says the Chinese government initiated the dialogue to release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, noting that the U.S. did not make the freedom of the two Canadians a condition of the deferred prosecution agreement reached with Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.
EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE | Two Michaels land safely in Canada after nearly three years of detention in China
After spending nearly three years in a Chinese prison, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have finally landed in Canada. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Canadian Air Forces passenger plane carrying the two Michaels had landed in Calgary early Saturday morning.
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Denied cross-border shoppers, some U.S. companies opt to export to Canada instead
American businesses are at a loss to explain why the U.S. continues to deny Canadians the ability to drive across the border for holidays, day trips or shopping excursions -- a restriction the federal Canadian government began easing over the summer for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
Friends, family flock to Long Island to mourn Gabby Petito
Lines of mourners paid their respects Sunday for Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend.
Your smartphone has enough data to potentially detect cannabis intoxication, study finds
Researchers from Rutgers University in New Jersey say smartphone sensor data combined with machine learning could detect whether someone is under the influence of cannabis.
Merkel's bloc stumbles badly in Germany; horse-trading ahead
Germany's centre-left Social Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's centre-right bloc both laid claim Sunday to lead the country's next government as projections showed the long-time leader's party heading for its worst-ever result in a national election.
Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
As Canada prepares to recognize the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Thursday, the desire to hear from residential school survivors has soared across the country.
Calgary
-
Preseason games begin in Calgary as doctors, health experts continue to warn of capacity impacts
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will kick off their preseason campaigns Sunday, but it's action outside of the lines that many Albertan eyes are focused on.
-
Calgary's Catholic community won't receive exemption letters from the church
Both the province and Alberta Health Services (AHS) have outlined the policy for medical exemptions for COVID-19 vaccinations on their websites, but there are no rules about religious exemptions at present.
-
'Reduce community transmission': Alberta's former top doctor calls for more action on COVID-19
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health and a critical care physician penned a letter Sunday urging action from the province to slow community spread of COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
'Worst crop since ‘88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
-
Sask., hospital workers record morale-boosting music video
Frontline healthcare workers in Prince Albert choreographed a music video in an effort to boost hospital morale.
Regina
-
Sask. reports most active COVID-19 cases to date with 4,864
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health reported 552 new COVID-19 cases and 436 recoveries, bringing active cases in the province to a record-breaking 4,864.
-
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
-
'Worst crop since ‘88': Sask. farmers facing tough harvest
After scorching temperatures this past summer, farmers are wrapping up their harvest with the majority of them facing lower than expected yields.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
New Brunswick announces one COVID-19 related death; 82 new cases Sunday
New Brunswick is announcing another COVID-19-related death, as well as 82 new cases on Sunday.
-
Mixed messaging as Nova Scotia prepares to enter Phase 5 in October
Nova Scotia is scheduled to move into Phase 5 of its recovery plan on October 4 if all goes according to plan.
Vancouver
-
2 University of British Columbia students hit and killed by vehicle while walking on campus: RCMP
Police and emergency crews responded early Sunday morning to a serious crash at the University of British Columbia’s Point Grey campus.
-
10 infected with COVID-19 at Prince George hospital outbreak
B.C.’s northernmost health authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a primary care unit at a hospital in Prince George, the region’s largest city.
-
Heavy rainfall warning for South Coast: Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island
After a hot dry summer, parts of B.C.'s South Coast are in for another rainfall warning.
Northern Ontario
-
'Run around, get dirty and get really tired': Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart
Fall Fun Days at Aidie Creek Gardens in Englehart, Ont. is all about being out on the farm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Emergency crews on-scene of 'suspicious' fire in Greater Sudbury
Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively, where a vehicle fire has spread to at least two homes.
-
Conservatives divided on fate of O'Toole, as party's MPs call for unity
The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin O'Toole ousted as leader, while newly elected MPs hope for some semblance of unity.
Winnipeg
-
One dead after North End shooting Sunday morning
A man is dead after being shot in the North End early Sunday morning.
-
New program teaching newcomer women to sew and work
Immigrating to Canada comes with many challenges and finding work can be one of the hardest, but a new program in Winnipeg is hoping to help recent immigrants find employment.
-
3D-printed vaccine patch can offer painless, more effective immunization: study
A team of scientists have developed a 3D-printed vaccine patch as a painless way to immunize without the use of a needle while offering a better immune response, according to the study.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. extending cap on fees food delivery services can charge through year's end
The B.C. government has extended rules limiting the fees that food delivery companies can charge that were originally put in place to help restaurants cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
BC Highway Patrol seeks witnesses to fatal crash near Parksville
BC Highway Patrol is asking witnesses to come forward after a fatal single-vehicle crash in the Mid-Island Friday night.
-
Heavy rainfall warning for South Coast: Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound, East Vancouver Island
After a hot dry summer, parts of B.C.'s South Coast are in for another rainfall warning.
Toronto
-
Ontario's COVID-19 rates lower than expected due to public health measures: experts
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are lower than what many experts had expected by now, and while they point to a number of factors for the relative relief, they say now is not the time to ease up on those measures.
-
Ontario reports 653 more cases of COVID-19, six additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario are reporting another 653 cases of COVID-19 Sunday as well as six additional deaths related to the disease.
-
Driving instructor who allegedly sexually assaulted student arrested: Toronto police
Police say that a driving instructor has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a student over the course of three weeks.
Montreal
-
Man found dead after shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough
A man was found dead with bullet wounds Sunday afternoon following a shooting in Montreal's Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
COVID-19 hospital occupancy down as Quebec reports 719 new cases
Quebec reported 719 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as a recent rise in hospitalizations appeared to slow over the weekend.
-
Repentigny Black community denounce police action plan to tackle racial profiling
Local Black leaders from a town just north of Montreal say the local police force did not hold proper community consultations when they developed an action plan to combat racism and racial profiling on the force.
London
-
Teenager in critical condition following alleged assault
A young man is in critical condition in hospital following an assault, according to police.
-
Flood warning issued by LTCVA
A flood warning has been issued by the Lower Thames Conservation Authority.
-
18 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.
Kitchener
-
‘It was much more tame than normal’: Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
-
27 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Waterloo Region
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 27 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
-
Conestoga College mourns the death of Joshua Bennett
Conestoga College is mourning the death of 18-year-old Joshua Bennett from Etobicoke who police identified as the man found dead in Kitchener on Friday morning.