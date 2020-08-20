EDMONTON -- Seven workers at a refinery east of Edmonton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Five employees at Imperial Oil located in Strathcona County are still battling the disease while two others have recovered as of Thursday, the company told CTV News Edmonton.

Some employees are getting tested and currently self-isolating. Imperial Oil is working with Alberta Health Services on contact tracing and to bring in testing to the site.

AHS reports outbreaks when there are five or more cases. They are declared over when there isn’t a new case for at least one month.