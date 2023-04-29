Remains of 8-year-old Edmonton girl found in Maskwacis
The remains of the eight-year-old Edmonton girl who was believed to be dead have been found in Maskwacis, Alta., police said on Saturday.
Her remains were found earlier Saturday on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, Edmonton Police Service said.
"While investigators are confident the remains are those of an 8-year-old girl they were searching for, police will await forensic confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following an autopsy on Monday, May 1, 2023," an EPS release read.
“We are grateful for the support of the RCMP and the Band leaders of Samson Cree Nation who helped facilitate the search and recovery of the remains,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS Homicide Section. “This is a significant development in the investigation, but we still have a lot more work to do.”
EPS responded to a welfare check on a child at a home at 87 Avenue and 165 Street on April 24.
When officers arrived, they were not able to find the child and the EPS homicide section began to investigate.
On Thursday, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the girl's death.
A 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.
A 66-year-old man was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body.
The name of the child and the identity of the three people charged are being withheld to protect the identity of other children related to the girl, and a publication ban has been imposed in connection with the case.
Police say the accused were known to the victim.
More updates will be given after the autopsy, police said.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Leafs face Lightning in Game 6
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
375 Canadians brought out of Sudan as fighting continues: officials
More than 375 Canadians have been flown out of Sudan as of Friday and at least one evacuation flight is planned Saturday as fighting continues in the northeast African nation.
Search area widened for Texas gunman after 5 killed
A man went next door with a rifle and began shooting his neighbours, killing an eight-year-old and four others inside a house near Houston, after the family asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said Saturday.
LIVE UPDATES | Leafs face Lightning in Game 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight.
In eastern Ukraine, rockets fall like rain
Since last summer, Druzhkivka, and other cities like it in Ukraine's Donbas, have come under regular shelling from advancing Russian forces, just a few dozen kilometres away.
Carney says he supports Trudeau, thinks Liberal government 'on the right track' ahead of party convention
Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he will attend the upcoming Liberal convention in Ottawa, and that he believes the party is 'on the right track.'
As battle for Sudan continues, civilian deaths top 400
Gunfire and heavy artillery fire persisted Saturday in parts of Sudan's capital Khartoum, residents said, despite the extension of a ceasefire between the country's two top generals, whose battle for power has killed hundreds and sent thousands fleeing for their lives.
Details revealed about King Charles III's coronation service
King Charles III, keen to show that he can be a unifying figure for everyone in the United Kingdom, will be crowned in a ceremony that will for the first time include the active participation of faiths other than the Church of England.
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Calgary
-
Saturday afternoon shooting in northeast leaves 1 dead, others shot
At least one person is dead and several others shot late Saturday afternoon in northeast Calgary.
-
Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election
Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home.
-
Want to conserve water? Buy a rain barrel
Theoretically, it's Calgary's rainy season, and a Calgary group is encouraging people not to let that moisture seep away.
Saskatoon
-
'Our people are going to be hurt again': James Smith Cree Nation Chief says community is preparing for inquests
The community of James Smith Cree Nation is focusing on healing now that a timeline has been released on the stabbing spree that left 11 people dead and 17 others injured in September. Leaders have renewed calls for their own police force and hope it will help protect residents.
-
Here is when City of Saskatoon crews will sweep your street
The City of Saskatoon says despite the spring snowstorm, city crews are out and about sweeping the roads.
-
'Our students deserve better': Teachers converge on Sask. Legislature in 'Rally for Public Education'
Large crowds gathered in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Saturday afternoon, to highlight worries around resources and funding for public education in the province.
Regina
-
'Our students deserve better': Teachers converge on Sask. Legislature in 'Rally for Public Education'
Large crowds gathered in front of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Saturday afternoon, to highlight worries around resources and funding for public education in the province.
-
Over 800 infractions recorded in CAA Safety Assessment of 2 Regina schools
A recent safety assessment of St. Nicholas and Plainsview Elementary Schools in Regina, revealed a total of 850 infractions by drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.
-
'Exciting times': Annual spring camp continues for University of Regina Rams
The University of Regina Rams have returned to the practice field for their annual spring camp. The event marks the first chance for coaches to see new recruits in pads, amongst their peers.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia mom wants policy change for organ, tissue donors after gay son's death
A mother is speaking out after the death of her gay son, calling the screening for organ and tissue donations stigmatized, after he was classified as a high-risk donor because he'd had sex with another man in the last five years.
-
‘I don’t know if shelters are the answer’: Moncton homeowners decry shelter extensions
Business and homeowners are speaking out against the extension of two homeless shelters in the Moncton area.
-
Chess popularity soars in New Brunswick since COVID-19 pandemic
Around 300 young chess players from across New Brunswick gathered in Moncton Saturday. Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 took part in the Scholastic Provincial Chess Tournament at the Moncton Coliseum.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Leafs face Lightning in Game 6
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost against the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday, but they have a chance to redeem themselves at Amalie Arena in Tampa tonight.
-
'Toronto is in a very bad mood': Why the city's race for a new mayor will likely get meaner
While it may feel like more candidates are resorting to negative campaigning early in the Toronto mayoral election, one political strategist says what we’ve seen so far is likely just a taste of what’s yet to come.
-
One dead, two injured following Brampton collision
One person has been killed and two injured following a collision in Brampton on Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
Three buildings evacuated in Montreal leaving three dozen out of their homes
Three residential buildings had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure in the Montreal borough of Rosemont--La Petite-Patrie on Saturday. The buildings showed possible signs of collapse.
-
Montreal photographer reopens studio after devastating fire
Three months after losing her studio to a fire, Montreal photographer Taylor Halperin got a helping hand from her Pierrefonds community and reopened BEEhind the Lens studio.
-
Verdun legion preparing to move again amid differing opinions over future
The legion branch in Verdun had 1,500 members at its peak after the Second World War. Most who saw combat have passed away. Those remaining are older, and far fewer pass through the doors of the legion. It is now struggling to survive.
Ottawa
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa's new police services board chair wants to turn new lenses on policing in the city
Ottawa's incoming police services board chair says she hopes she can bring a new perspective to policing in the nation's capital, but she does not believe in dramatically changing how police operate.
-
Talks about future of Wellington Street 'accelerated', City of Ottawa Transportation chair says
The chair of Ottawa's transportation committee says talks with the federal government about the future of Wellington Street are proceeding quickly.
Kitchener
-
OPP charge driver in crash that injured CTV reporter Stephanie Villella
Ontario Provincial Police have laid a charge in the crash which sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries earlier this year.
-
Grand River Transit's union and Region of Waterloo reach tentative agreement
A tentative agreement has been reached by the Region of Waterloo and the union that represents the area's transit services.
-
Sudanese community in Waterloo region worries for family, friends back in war-torn country
The Sudanese community in Waterloo region is calling on the federal government to do more to help civilians trapped in Sudan following the outbreak of a civil war in the African nation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested in Toronto
Police in Toronto have arrested a 16-year-old wanted for murder in Sudbury in connection with the fatal shooting at Overtime Sports Bar in Greater Sudbury.
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
-
Ontario casinos recorded $372M in suspicious transactions last year. Some critics call for urgent action
More than $350 million in suspicious transactions were recorded in Ontario casinos last year – a trend that requires urgent attention if the province intends to keep dirty money out of its gambling facilities, some critics say.
Winnipeg
-
Graffiti removal off to busy start this spring amid increase in calls
From brick walls to back lanes, data from the City of Winnipeg shows graffiti is happening at a rate three times higher than last year.
-
More campsites coming to Manitoba as government promises to build more
The provincial government is now promising to address the shortage though a 10-year, $110-million infrastructure plan to be formally announced later this year following public consultations
-
Federal government claims offer to PSAC on Friday is 'final'
The federal government says it continues to negotiate with the union representing more than 155,000 federal public servants, and has tabled what it calls a 'final' offer that addresses the four main issues at the bargaining table.
Vancouver
-
Bear hanging out around Vancouver-North Burnaby border: VPD
The Vancouver Police Department say they are tracking a large bear that “decided to take a walk” near the Vancouver-North Burnaby border.
-
Several temperature records broken across B.C. as sunny weekend continues
Across the province, British Columbians are enjoying a sun-soaked weekend with temperatures rising as high as 30 C.
-
Highway 99 closed in both directions after serious collision
The Sea to Sky Highway was closed in both directions south of Britannia Beach due to a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle Saturday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Several temperature records broken across B.C. as sunny weekend continues
Across the province, British Columbians are enjoying a sun-soaked weekend with temperatures rising as high as 30 C.
-
After kids find drugs, Nanaimo RCMP offer safety tips on how to dispose of drug paraphernalia
The Nanaimo RCMP are offering advice on what to do if you discover drugs after several young people found discarded packages of drugs recently.
-
Victoria reconsiders closure of 2 restaurant patios
The City of Victoria is taking another look at a bylaw that would force the closure of two popular curbside patios.