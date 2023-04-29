Remains of 8-year-old Edmonton girl found in Maskwacis

The remains of the eight-year-old Edmonton girl who was believed to be dead have been found in Maskwacis, Alta., police said on Saturday.

Her remains were found earlier Saturday on Samson Cree Nation in Maskwacis, Edmonton Police Service said.

"While investigators are confident the remains are those of an 8-year-old girl they were searching for, police will await forensic confirmation from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following an autopsy on Monday, May 1, 2023," an EPS release read.

“We are grateful for the support of the RCMP and the Band leaders of Samson Cree Nation who helped facilitate the search and recovery of the remains,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with the EPS Homicide Section. “This is a significant development in the investigation, but we still have a lot more work to do.”

EPS responded to a welfare check on a child at a home at 87 Avenue and 165 Street on April 24.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find the child and the EPS homicide section began to investigate.

On Thursday, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the girl's death.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

A 66-year-old man was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old man was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and causing indignity to a dead body.

The name of the child and the identity of the three people charged are being withheld to protect the identity of other children related to the girl, and a publication ban has been imposed in connection with the case.

Police say the accused were known to the victim.

More updates will be given after the autopsy, police said.