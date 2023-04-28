8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS
Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.
Police were called to do a welfare check on a child at a home at 87 Avenue and 165 Street in the early evening of April 24.
When officers arrived, they were not able to find the child, and an investigation was launched.
The Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation the following morning.
The child has still not been located, but police believe she is dead.
A search is currently being conducted outside the city with other agencies, including RCMP.
On Thursday, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the girl's death.
The 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.
The 66-year-old man was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.
The name of the child and the identity of the two people charged are being withheld to protect the identity of other children related to the girl.
Police say both of the accused were known to the victim.
“This was a fluid and fast-moving investigation, and we'd like to thank the family for their cooperation as they navigate this tragic and unfathomable loss,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with EPS Homicide Section. “We would also like to thank our external agency partners, in particular the RCMP, who immediately came forward to assist.”
No further information is being provided at this time.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
PM Trudeau will attend King Charles' coronation, PMO confirms
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be among the foreign heads of state and dignitaries attending King Charles’ coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6
Michigan 7th grader safely brings full school bus to a stop after driver loses consciousness
A seventh grader in Michigan is being praised as a hero for preventing his school bus from crashing after his bus driver lost consciousness, according to a school official.
Conrad Black says he's regained the Canadian citizenship he renounced in 2001
Conrad Black says he has regained his Canadian citizenship, more than 20 years after he renounced it following a well-publicized fight with then-prime minister Jean Chretien over accepting a British peerage.
Cannabis pet poisonings rose ‘significantly’ in Canada since legalization, here’s what to do if your pet eats marijuana
After marijuana was legalized for recreational use, reports of cannabis-induced toxicosis in pets have increased ‘significantly’ in Canada since 2018. Here’s what you should do if your pet gets into your weed stash.
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
Canada, U.S. to share more data in fight against cross-border gun smuggling, opioids
Canada and the United States have agreed to share more information about the smuggling of guns and drugs across their shared border.
Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say
The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country's military and paramilitary forces.
What does it cost Canadian taxpayers to be part of the monarchy?
While Canada might not pay money directly to the monarchy, the country's ties to the House of Windsor could cost taxpayers more than $58.7 million per year.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith comments suggest she wants 'freedoms' like DeSantis and Noem
Premier Danielle Smith's comments at a central Alberta conference last week are raising eyebrows after she referenced thoughts she had about "freedoms" residents in Florida and South Dakota are enjoying.
-
Alleged thief wearing stolen security uniform breaks into multiple Calgary businesses
Multiple companies allege the same thief wearing a security uniform broke into their businesses Tuesday morning and made off with thousands of dollars in stolen electronics.
-
Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo kicks off with an expected 100,000 attendees over four days
Thousands of people lined Eighth Avenue in downtown Calgary to celebrate the opening of the 16th annual Calgary Comics and Entertainment Expo.
Saskatoon
-
Woman seriously injured in Saskatoon shooting
A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday morning, according to Saskatoon police.
-
City of Saskatoon observes National Day of Mourning for workers
The City of Saskatoon will lower flags on Friday to honour the National Day of Mourning, according to a news release from the city.
-
Sons of Anarchy star shouts out Saskatoon Blades' stunning playoff run
A high-profile star with deep Saskatoon roots is cheering on the Blades from afar.
Regina
-
RCMP say multiple sources gave them reason to believe Myles Sanderson was in Regina
RCMP say multiple credible sources gave them a reason to believe Myles and Damian Sanderson were in Regina in the hours following the mass stabbings last September.
-
'Incredible young soul': Community remembers 16-year-old Regina boy killed by vehicle
Dozens of friends, family members, teachers and members of Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood came together Thursday night to remember the life of Dendrae Thunder Lonechild.
-
Regina man facing child pornography offences
A Regina man is facing child pornography charges following an investigation beginning in January.
Atlantic
-
N.S., federal government join forces to increase mental health supports in areas affected by 2020 mass shooting
The Nova Scotia and federal governments say they are spending $18 million dollars to address immediate mental health and grief support needs for Nova Scotia communities affected by the 2020 mass shooting.
-
A fair, dry weekend for the Maritimes followed by a rainy start to May
With a ridge of high pressure building in from the west, just a few clouds and some fog patches are expected Friday night — followed by largely fair weather for the weekend ahead.
-
'Today is a proud day for the community': RCN vessel named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian
One of Canada’s new naval vessels has been named in honour of heroic Nova Scotian, William Hall.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | More than $4 million in suspicious casino buy-ins allegedly traced to one man
An alleged money launderer racked up millions of dollars in transactions at several Toronto-area casinos, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
You could be fined over $100 in Ontario if your licence plate looks like this
Drivers in Ontario stand to be fined $110 if their licence plate look like this.
-
TMU student union suing former execs for alleged fraud, mismanagement totalling $250K
The undergraduate student union at Toronto Metropolitan University has launched a lawsuit against five former union executives, alleging fraud and financial mismanagement that it claims resulted in $250,000 in losses.
Montreal
-
English speakers 'underrepresented' in Quebec civil service, CAQ wants to change that
English speakers in Quebec make up one per cent or less of the province's civil service according to figures presented by the finance minister but Eric Girard, who is also responsible for relations with the English-speaking community, said he'd like that number to grow.
-
Car registration tax to rise in 2024 in greater Montreal, public transit to benefit
Owners of passenger vehicles registered in the greater Montreal area will be paying more registration tax next year – and the Montreal Metropolitain Community (CMM) will be permitted to collect it, the CMM has announced.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | April showers to wash into the beginning of May
After a fine finish to the work week, with a return to sunshine and warmer air, Montreal is bracing for periods of steady rain. A wet weather pattern will be setting itself up across Southern Quebec for the final weekend of April and the start of May.
Ottawa
-
Government tables new offer in PSAC negotiations
The federal government has tabled a new offer at the negotiating table with Canada's largest public sector union as workers strike for a 10th day.
-
Major data breach at Queensway Carleton Hospital could affect 100,000 patients
The personal and health information of about 100,000 Queensway Carleton Hospital patients could be affected by a major data breach, the hospital said Friday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect up to 50 millimetres of rain in Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement calling for total rainfall of 30 to 50 millimetres Saturday through Sunday night.
Kitchener
-
WRDSB retirees say they felt left in the dark after data compromised in cyberattack
In the wake of a cyberattack at the Waterloo Region District School Board this past summer, some of the people impacted are raising questions about how it was handled.
-
Why grass experts say No Mow May might be a bad idea for local lawns
No Mow May campaigns are about to kick off, but experts at the University of Guelph warn that letting your grass grow could do more harm than good.
-
Two arrested in connection to serious assault in Kitchener, police looking for 3rd suspect
Two people have been arrested after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in downtown Kitchener earlier this month – and police believe the pair may be responsible for another serious assault that happened the same night.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release new images of suspect wanted in bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released three new photos they hope will help them catch the suspect wanted for murder in a shooting at a local bar April 21.
-
Abandoned boat found in search for missing man on Bass Lake
Provincial police are searching the shoreline and water at Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte for a man reported missing who had gone fishing and didn't return.
-
Sudbury widow makes emotional plea at Day of Mourning event
It was an emotional day inside Laurentian University's Fraser Auditorium as workers came to the campus to take part in today's official National Day of Mourning.
Winnipeg
-
Shared Health names Lanette Siragusa new CEO
One of the province’s best-known nurses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has a new position with Shared Health.
-
More than 400 Manitobans died of drug overdoses last year
More than 400 Manitobans lost their lives due to drug overdoses last year, continuing a deadly trend that has seen overdose deaths increasing since 2019.
-
'Enormous for our community': Province adding three new ORs to Steinbach hospital expansion
Three new operating rooms are coming to a Steinbach-area hospital.
Vancouver
-
Surrey mayor slams 'extraordinarily disrespectful' communication from province, vows to keep RCMP
Ninety minutes after Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth announced the province's recommendation that Surrey continue transitioning to a municipal police force and said he hoped the decision would end uncertainty, Mayor Brenda Locke dashed that hope.
-
Jury won't see photo of Myles Gray's injuries, coroner rules
The jury in the British Columbia coroner's inquest into the death of Myles Gray nearly eight years ago won't be allowed to see a photo showing the man's injuries because the application was made too late, the coroner ruled Friday.
-
B.C. brothers plan European vacation after $675K lotto win
A New Westminster man is planning to take his three brothers on a European vacation after winning the lottery.
Vancouver Island
-
Canadian warship intercepts boat carrying $50M worth of cocaine off Mexico
A Canadian warship has returned home to British Columbia after intercepting nearly $50 million worth of cocaine off the coast of Mexico as part of an international counter-narcotics operation.
-
Men who triggered Colwood school lockdown with airsoft rifle won't be charged
Two men who triggered hold-and-secure protocols at Royal Roads University and a nearby elementary school Thursday after they were spotted carrying a replica rifle will not be charged, police say.
-
Cougar spotted at Royal Roads University
Royal Roads University is encouraging all students and visitors to be cautious after there was a confirmed cougar sighting at the school on Friday.