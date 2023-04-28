8-year-old girl believed dead, 2 adults facing charges: EPS

Two people have been charged in the death of an eight-year-old girl.

Police were called to do a welfare check on a child at a home at 87 Avenue and 165 Street in the early evening of April 24.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find the child, and an investigation was launched.

The Edmonton Police Service homicide section took over the investigation the following morning.

The child has still not been located, but police believe she is dead.

A search is currently being conducted outside the city with other agencies, including RCMP.

On Thursday, a man and woman were arrested in connection with the girl's death.

The 27-year-old woman was charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a body.

The 66-year-old man was charged with accessory to first-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

The name of the child and the identity of the two people charged are being withheld to protect the identity of other children related to the girl.

Police say both of the accused were known to the victim.

“This was a fluid and fast-moving investigation, and we'd like to thank the family for their cooperation as they navigate this tragic and unfathomable loss,” said Staff Sgt. Colin Leathem with EPS Homicide Section. “We would also like to thank our external agency partners, in particular the RCMP, who immediately came forward to assist.”

No further information is being provided at this time.