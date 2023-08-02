Repair work on Talus Dome sculpture ready to roll next week

Workers are finally getting round to fixing the Edmonton's most famous/infamous (depending who you talk to) piece of public art.

Repairs to the Talus Dome – a sculpture resembling a pile of chrome-hued balls that sits next to Whitemud Drive on the south end of the Quesnell Bridge – will begin Tuesday, Aug. 8, according to the Edmonton Arts Council.

Rescuers removed one of the balls comprising the $600,000 artwork that debuted in 2011 using the jaws of life in early April when a man became trapped inside it. Wakeem Courtoreille was charged with mischief over $5,000 as a result.

The arts council revealed a few days later the Talus Dome has a maintenance hatch, known only at the time to its conservation department.

Repair costs will be covered by insurance, said Jenna Turner, communications director for the Edmonton Arts Council. A price tag for the repairs was not disclosed.