EDMONTON -- An early morning fire in an apartment building at 155 Avenue and 104 Street damaged at least two suites Wednesday.

Crews are on the scene and Beaumaris Road is closed to traffic north of 155 Avenue.

The fire at Beaumaris Court was reported at 7:13 a.m. Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived within minutes and declared it under control at 7:30 a.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen pouring out of a third floor suite.

One resident told CTV News Edmonton that the fire alarm was ringing but wasn't very loud. They said people were knocking on doors to make sure everyone knew to get out of the building.

EFRS said everyone was evacuated safely and there were no injuries.

Investigators remain on the scene.

This is a developing news story, more details will be provided as they become available.