EDMONTON -- Two people were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Beacon Heights.

The man and woman lived in the home at 118 Avenue and 41 Street.

The woman sustained burns to her hands; he was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Their cat did not survive the fire, which officials say started on the back deck shortly before 10 a.m.

There was not yet a confirmed cause of the blaze.