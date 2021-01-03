Advertisement
Residents injured in house fire Sunday morning
Published Sunday, January 3, 2021 12:52PM MST
Officials said two residents were injured in house fire near 118 Avenue and 41 Street on Jan. 3, 2020: a woman who sustained burns to her hands, and a man who suffered smoke inhalation.
EDMONTON -- Two people were taken to Royal Alexandra Hospital Sunday morning after a house fire in Beacon Heights.
The man and woman lived in the home at 118 Avenue and 41 Street.
The woman sustained burns to her hands; he was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Their cat did not survive the fire, which officials say started on the back deck shortly before 10 a.m.
There was not yet a confirmed cause of the blaze.