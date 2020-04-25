EDMONTON -- The Alberta government has released a list of resources for people who may be suffering from family violence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every Albertan – regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation – deserves to feel safe. While we are encouraging those who can to stay home to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, we recognize that home may not be the safest place for everyone,” said Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women. “We hear you and we want you to know you are supported and resources are available to help you stay safe.”

Alberta resources for family violence:

Always call 911 in an emergency

Alberta’s One Line for Sexual Violence

o 1-866-402-8000 (toll-free, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., 170-plus languages)

o Online chat: aasas.ca

Family Violence Info Line

o 310-1818 (24-7, 170-plus languages)

o Online chat: alberta.ca/SafetyChat (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in English only)

Alberta Provincial Abuse Helpline

o 1-855-4HELPAB (43-5722) (toll-free, 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, 170-plus languages)

Child Abuse Hotline

o 1-800-387-KIDS (5437) (toll-free, 24-7)

Mental Health Helpline

-1-877-303-2642 (toll-free, 24-7)

Elder Abuse

-alberta.ca/get-help-elder-abuse.aspx