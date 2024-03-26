Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police

Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."

On Jan. 16, a man mailed a package containing a restricted firearm from a Canada Post outlet in Fort McMurray, which passed through a sorting facility in Edmonton, according to police.

The package was intercepted and police were contacted. Officers have not been able to find the person the package was intended for, EPS added.

“The sale of restricted firearms in Canada is prohibited,” said Const. Marc-Andre Gagnon in a news release. “Additionally, there are strict rules related to the shipping of legal non-restricted firearms, including requirements for a secured carrier, a firearm declaration and confirmation that both the seller and purchaser have valid firearms licenses.

"Not only is the firearm prohibited, the manner in which it was shipped did not fall within these parameters and it is therefore considered illegally trafficked.”

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.