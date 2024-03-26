EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Restricted gun sent through Canada Post intercepted in Edmonton: police

    Photos of a man police say mailed a restricted firearm. (EPS) Photos of a man police say mailed a restricted firearm. (EPS)

    Edmonton police are attempting to identify a man they say "illegally trafficked a firearm through the mail."

    On Jan. 16, a man mailed a package containing a restricted firearm from a Canada Post outlet in Fort McMurray, which passed through a sorting facility in Edmonton, according to police.

    The package was intercepted and police were contacted. Officers have not been able to find the person the package was intended for, EPS added.

    “The sale of restricted firearms in Canada is prohibited,” said Const. Marc-Andre Gagnon in a news release. “Additionally, there are strict rules related to the shipping of legal non-restricted firearms, including requirements for a secured carrier, a firearm declaration and confirmation that both the seller and purchaser have valid firearms licenses.

    "Not only is the firearm prohibited, the manner in which it was shipped did not fall within these parameters and it is therefore considered illegally trafficked.”

    Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime

    Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News